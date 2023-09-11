Caregiver charged with stealing $49,800 from elderly Denver man, DA seeking other victims

Stefanie Lea Scott, 45, is suspected of writing checks to herself and transferring money from an at-risk senior's bank account without his knowledge.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office on Monday asked for any additional victims to come forward after a caregiver was charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an at-risk elderly man.

The District Attorney's Office said Stefanie Lea Scott, 45, was charged with:

Theft from an at-risk person

Financial exploitation of an at-risk person

Caretaker neglect

According to investigators, Scott began working as a paid in-home caregiver early last year for the elderly Denver man. On April 5, she assumed power of attorney for the man, and she retained power of attorney until June 20. During that time, Scott is suspected of stealing $49,829 by writing checks to herself and transferring money from the man’s bank account without his knowledge, the District Attorney's Office said.

Scott is the agent of “Senior Light LLC,” which is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, the DA said.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Special Victims’ Unit of the Denver Police Department.

“We must hold people accountable for preying on society’s vulnerable, and that’s exactly what we intend to do in this case," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release. "We are also hoping that anyone else who Stefanie Scott may have victimized will now come forward."

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of financial exploitation by Scott can call Detective Dalton Montgomery at 720-913-6870.

