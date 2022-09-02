Man shot, carjacked in west Denver

Police said the incident happened in the area of West Evans Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard about 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A man was in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking on South Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road, near the intersection with West Evans Avenue, about 7:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting and carjacking.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. DPD has not released the extent of the man's injuries.

After further investigation, police learned that the man was the only person injured in the incident. DPD said that after the man was shot, the suspect stole his vehicle.

Police did not release a description of the man's stolen vehicle.

As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, police had not made an arrest in the investigation and hadn't released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.