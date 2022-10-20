Former Denver CBD beverage company CEO accused of fraud by SEC

CEO Brent Willis and the board of NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corp., came to a resignation agreement on Jan. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week accused the former CEO of a one-time Denver-based CBD/healthy-beverages company of repeatedly issuing fraudulent statements about distribution deals and the development of products to artificially raise its share prices.

NewAge Inc. (OTCMarkets: NBEVQ), formerly known as New Age Beverages Corp., moved its headquarters earlier this year from Denver to the Salt Lake City area and filed on Aug. 30 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market from February 2017 to September, when it was suspended due to its Chapter 11 filing, according to a company statement.

CEO Brent Willis and the company’s board of directors came to a resignation agreement on Jan. 10.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.