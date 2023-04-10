26-year-old arrested in connection with Denver Christmas Day homicide

Torrese "TJ" Gill Jr. was shot and killed in the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard on Christmas Day.

DENVER — Denver Police said they arrested a man who had been wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on Christmas Day.

Dydrick Martin, 26, had been wanted in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Torrese "TJ" Gill Jr. at a home in the Montbello neighborhood, Denver Police said.

According to the arrest affidavit for Martin, police were called to a home in the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard a little before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Officers arrived and found Gill suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck, the affidavit states. He was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, the affidavit says.

In videotaped interviews, three witnesses said Martin and Gill had known each other for several years, the affidavit says. The witnesses said the two had a falling out due to Gill having a relationship with a person who was not identified in the affidavit. The witnesses said Martin had made claims that he was going to kill the victim, the affidavit says.

Witnesses told police that Martin was not allowed to be at the Crown Boulevard house due to his and Gill's problems, the affidavit says. Martin and another person were at the Crown Boulevard address to pick up Christmas presents, according to the affidavit.

Martin and the person – who was not identified in the affidavit – entered the Crown Boulevard home just as Gill was coming down the stairs near the front door, the affidavit says.

A witness said Gill and Martin began arguing, which escalated to fighting, the affidavit says. Martin then pulled a handgun from his jacket, and he and Gill began fighting over the gun, ending up on the ground, the affidavit says. The gun fired, hitting Gill in the neck, the affidavit says.

Martin then got up and ran out of the home, the affidavit states.