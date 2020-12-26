1 person shot in Christmas road rage incident in Denver

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Police are investigating a road rage shooting late on Christmas Day that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the interchange from Park Avenue West to northbound Interstate 25 and eastbound Interstate 70, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Multiple vehicles were involved, and one person was shot. The victim, who had injuries that were not life-threatening, transported themselves to a hospital, a DPD spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, the DPD spokesperson said.

The interchange of Park Avenue West, I-25 and I-70 was closed due to the investigation and reopened Saturday morning.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

