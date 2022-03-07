Warrant issued for man in connection to a Denver murder

DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 39-year-old man.
Denver Police said Greggrey Higgins was shot and killed by Richard Montoya near East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.
Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.
Police are asking if anyone has information on where Montoya can be found to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Tips can also be submitted by going to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.
From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.
> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.
> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.
RELATED: Woman dead after shooting in Denver
RELATED: Investigators in Morphew case all thought there was probable cause, but disagreed on timing of arrest
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS