Warrant issued for man in connection to a Denver murder

Greggrey Higgins was shot and killed near East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street on Feb. 16.

DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 39-year-old man.

Denver Police said Greggrey Higgins was shot and killed by Richard Montoya near East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.

Police are asking if anyone has information on where Montoya can be found to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tips can also be submitted by going to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

#Denver, do you have any information about this homicide case? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/x0WSI0ueBB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2022

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n