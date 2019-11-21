DENVER — Investigators hope additional reward money will provide them the evidence needed to prosecute the person responsible for killing a man in a Denver alley.

Andro "Andrew" Charles Lowate, 25, died after he was shot during a physical altercation in the 1300 block of the alley between Yosemite and Xenia streets on Sept. 28, 2018.

The suspect and his three companions (two men and one woman) ran from the scene, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Over the last year, community members have provided valuable tips about those involved, but there is not enough evidence to file charges, DPD said.

Andro "Andrew" Charles Lowate

Denver Police

With the hope of generating new information to bring them to justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms & Explosives (ATF) has provided an additional reward of up to $10,000.

That's in addition to the reward of up to $2,000 offered through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tippers can call 720-913-7867 24 hours a day 7 days a week and can remain anonymous.

