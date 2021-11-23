Family increases reward to $100,000 for information in 2001 killing

Thad Tigges, 33, was shot to death at a home north of Sloans Lake in Denver in January 2001.

DENVER — The family of a man killed 20 years ago has helped increase the reward for information in the case to $100,000, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD) which said they're still "actively investigating" the homicide.

DPD officers responded to 2951 North Newton St. on Jan. 25. 2001, for a report of a shooting and located 33-year-old Thad Tigges, who went by TJ. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, according to DPD.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Information (CBI) cold case database, a neighbor found Tigges after spotting an open door at his home, which is located a few blocks north of Sloans Lake.

The reward for information has now been increased to up to $100,000 by Tigges' family.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are typically eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 but there is a special reward offered in this case.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

