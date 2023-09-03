Neshan Johnson sentenced to decades in prison

Pamela Cabriales was shot and killed at I-25 and Colfax Avenue in February 2021.

DENVER — A young man was sentenced on Friday to 35 years in prison for his part in a woman's shooting death that occurred Feb. 20, 2021.

Neshan Johnson, 21, was convicted on a number of charges in March, including second-degree murder. Prosecutors said Johnson was driving the car involved in the shooting death of Pamela Cabriales.

>The video above is from March when Neshan Johnson was convicted.

According to court documents, Johnson and a then 14-year-old boy were in a car, stopped at the light at Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue. Johnson and the accused shooter thought that Cabriales tapped their car from behind, court documents say.

Johnson said, according to the court documents, that the 14-year-old asked, “Can I bust on them?" to which Johnson replied, “Do what you gotta do, that’s on you.”

Johnson told police the 14-year-old then got out of the car with an "AR15 and fired 15-20 shots into the car behind them," according to court documents.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Friedberg said that even though Johnson did not shoot Cabriales he "certainly bore partial responsibility for what happened, and as a result, owes a debt to the city, the community and to Ms. Cabriales’s family that he has yet to pay."

The suspected shooter is now 16 years old. His murder case is currently in juvenile court but the Denver District Attorney has filed a petition for it to be transferred to adult court. The suspected gunman is next scheduled for a competency hearing on July 21.