Man killed after overnight shooting in Denver

Police are investigating a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the East Colfax neighborhood late Wednesday.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting at 11:17 p.m. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ulster Street, according to police.

In the original tweet, DPD said the victim had been transported to the hospital but in an update early Thursday morning, police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPD did not have any suspect information to release about the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

This is story will be updated as more information becomes available.

