US Bank on Colorado Boulevard robbed Wednesday

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered to identify the person who robbed a Denver bank Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — Police are looking for help in identifying a male who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred just before 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank branch located at 730 Colorado Blvd. That is just south of the Trader Joe's at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

According to a Crime Stoppers flyer, the suspect threatened that he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black beanie, a red, white and black hoodie, blue jeans, tan work boots and a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

