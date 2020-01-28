DENVER — Denver is dealing with a youth violence problem that cannot be ignored.

Last week, two teenagers were murdered in separate, unrelated incidents.

Denver Police (DPD) announced on Monday that someone under the age of 18 is facing murder charges in an investigation going back to September.

RELATED: Two teens killed in 24 hours in Denver as deadly streak continues

Police arrested a suspect in the murder of 17-year-old Diego Marquez who was found shot to death in Green Valley West Ranch Park at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

RELATED: Juvenile arrested in Green Valley Ranch teen's death

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock described the youth violence issue as a public health crisis. Denver citizens asked the mayor and the city during a town hall-style phone conversation what they're doing to combat the problem.

Diego Marquez

DPD

Hancock started the call talking about the increase in gun violence involving kids as young as 12. He said he recently sat down with some of the city's youth to ask how they're being impacted by the rise in incidents.

"It was startling, bleak and unhopeful," Hancock said. "They are troubled. They felt like nothing could be done."

One person who called in wanted to know where kids are getting their guns. The mayor believes a lot of them are stolen.

RELATED: Report analyzes impact of gun violence on Denver youth

"As we see property crimes rise, we see the theft of guns also rising," he said. "Unfortunately, these guns are being used in a lot of youth violence incidents."

Hancock also said his administration will be announcing a gun lock, or safety lock, system on Thursday where the city plans to give away "about 1,300 of them."

That announcement came in response to a caller, who said she lost her nephew to gun violence last summer. She asked about the city's plans to hold parents more accountable.

“It has to start at home," the caller said. "It has to start somewhere. Something has to change. I understand there’s a lot of stolen guns out there, but they’re getting them at home, too.”

Autumn Lawrence was also on Monday night's call. Her 14-year-old son, Aiden, was shot and killed in the Northfield Stapleton neighborhood in August, 2019.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy identified as victim in shooting near Northfield High School

Lawrence said it's not as simple as pinpointing one solution. She said she believes it starts with a much bigger group of people.

Aiden Lawrence

Denver Police

"We as a community need to get involved," Lawrence said. "So, adults watching this need to find time, find the right connections to help the youth that need help. That's the only way.

It's beyond law enforcement's hands, it's beyond social workers' hands, it's beyond the school's hands at this point. It's time for us to get out here and get on our job and do it."

Lawrence and Hancock agree that the issue of youth violence isn't a problem unique to Denver. Both said it is going to take city leaders from around the metro area to work together to combat youth gun violence.

Hancock said he's already been in contact with Mike Coffman, Aurora's newly elected mayor. Aurora has also been dealing with crimes in recent weeks involving young people.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS