Denver police pursuit of kidnapping suspect ends in crash with RTD bus

The suspect was injured after crashing his vehicle into a bus at North Broadway and 13th Avenue, police said.

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) pursuit of a suspect in a possible kidnapping ended Saturday morning when the suspect crashed into an RTD bus in downtown Denver, according to police.

The incident started at East Colfax Avenue and North Downing Street, though the circumstances of the kidnapping were unclear, said DPD spokesman Kurt Barnes.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle at Colfax and Grant Street, Barnes said.

Officers were pursuing the suspect vehicle when it crashed into an RTD bus at North Broadway and 13th Avenue, he said.

The suspect, a man, suffered substantial injuries in the crash. He was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed, police said.

One person on the bus suffered minor injuries, according to police.

DPD was not yet releasing the name of the suspect.

