DPD names 5 areas that accounted for 49% of city’s shooting victims in 2020

The city is focusing on five crime hotspots as part of an initiative aimed at reducing a surge in violent incidents.

DENVER — As part of a previously-announced collaborative aimed at reducing a surge of crime in the city, the Denver Police Department (DPD) has named five hotspots with a disproportionate number of homicides, aggravated assaults and shootings as compared to their landmass.

In a release announcing the kickoff to crime prevention work in southwest Denver, DPD said these five areas account for 1.56% of the city’s landmass (excluding Denver International Airport) but 26.1% of homicides and aggravated assaults and 49% of all shooting victims.

Those areas are:

South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue

Colfax Avenue and Broadway

East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street

East 47th Avenue and North Peoria Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Holly Street

There will be multiple activities in the Federal and Alameda area on Friday that DPD said were part of the launch for the community crime prevention initiative.

Those activities will include cleaning up graffiti and trash, outreach to businesses and residents, offering people in the area access to human services programs and a community prayer walk.

Overall crime in Colorado was up 3.9% in 2020 compared with the year before, and motor vehicle theft skyrocketed by 38.6%, according to statistics released earlier this year by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Some other statistics from the CBI report:

Reports of murder and manslaughter increased 28.63% between 2019 (227) and 2020 (292).

Violent crimes increased 6.52% percent, from 24,829 in 2019 to 26,447 in 2020. That includes murder and manslaughter, aggravated assault (up 17.44%), robbery (up 6.49%) and sexual offenses. The only one of the areas to see a decrease was sexual offenses, which was down 16.92%.

Overall, crimes against persons (such as murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, assault and human trafficking) were almost flat between 2019 (64,106) and 2020 (64,121).

Crimes against society (such as drug offenses, gambling, pornography, prostitution and animal cruelty) were down 26.1%. There were 31,275 reported crimes in 2020, compared with 42,318 in 2019.

This story draws on previous reporting by 9NEWS Digital Desk Editor Jennifer Campbell-Hicks.