Suspects chased down student as he ran for his life, affidavit says

The five suspects are also connected to carjacking in Aurora two nights prior to the crime spree in Denver.

DENVER — At least two other crimes from around the metro area have been linked to the five men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Denver student last month, according to arrest affidavits for the suspects.

The affidavits were released Friday afternoon for the five men who were charged on Aug. 27 with numerous felony counts including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and motor vehicle theft.

Four of the five suspects were arrested on Aug. 18 in connection with the crimes spree that began on the night of Aug. 17. They include the following:

Isaiah Freeman, 18

Seth Larhode, 21

Aden Sides, 18

Noah Loepp-Hall, 19

Samuel Fussell, 18, was arrested in Greeley on Aug. 25. All five suspects have been charged with between 15 and 25 felonies, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, geolocation data from cellphones was key in locating the suspects who were taken into custody in two locations, just a day after the crime spree. Following their arrests, both Larhode and Loep gave statements to police. It's unclear what they said because those comments were redacted from the affidavit by law enforcement.

The men are suspected in a series of crimes beginning on Aug. 15, including the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg outside the Yeshiva Toras Chaim school.

Below is a timeline of the crimes police have connected them to.

Aug. 15: Carjacking and shooting in Aurora

According to the arrest affidavits, the men are also linked to a carjacking and shooting that occurred on Aug. 15 in the 15000 block of east Hampden Avenue in Aurora. Around 4 a.m., a man was approached in his Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Powerhouse Fitness, the affidavit says.

The victim told police he was in his car with the diver's side door open when a car parked two spaces down from his, the affidavit says. He described that vehicle as an older Honda Accord. A short time later, the man reported that three men got out and walked toward his Camry, as they approached he said one of the men fired a shot into the air, the affidavit says.

The man told police two of the men ordered him to get out of the car and hand over his belongings, the affidavit says. The man got out and handed them his keys and phone, which the suspect immediately tossed to the ground, the affidavit says.

When the man tried to run away, he reported he heard five or six gunshots and believed he was struck twice by the gunfire, according to the affidavit.

Aug. 17: Menacing incident at Del Norte Auto Sales in Denver

Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, Denver Police officer responded to an incident at 2743 West Alameda Ave for a report of an alarm going off. At the location, officers observed a business with a shattered window.

Officers spoke with two people who reported that they saw five males attempting to gain entry to the building through a broken window. Nothing was taken from the business.

They scared off the suspects and observed them leaving in a dark sedan, the affidavit says.

The witnesses were outside but were able to write down the license plate of the vehicle in the dust on a vehicle. It had been reported stolen during the armed carjacking in Aurora on Aug. 15.

Aug. 17: Carjacking on 5305 E. Colfax

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 17, Denver Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking on E. Colfax Avenue. The victim reported that he had left his vehicle running in the Wing Stop when he went inside to get food. When he came outside, the affidavit says, he saw a man inside his car. He ran up to the car, and the suspect pointed a gun at him, the affidavit says.

The vehicle taken was a Honda CRV, which was last seen heading north on Grape Street.

Aug. 17: Robbery and assault on North Lafayette Street

Just after 11 p.m., a man who was walking near his home was approached by five men in the area of 1526 N. Lafayette St., according to the affidavit. The man said they demanded his wallet, keys and vehicle.

He said, according to the affidavit, that he was forced to the ground and then kicked by several of the suspects. When he attempted to get up, he said one of the suspects shot him, the affidavit says.

A witness reported that he heard gunshots and someone yell, "Someone shot me," the affidavit says. That witness also reported seeing a marron SUV fleeing the area.

Aug. 17: Fatal shooting of Shmuel Silverberg

Around 11:36 p.m., Denver Police got several 911 calls about a shooting at 1555 North Stuart Street, which is the Yeshiva Toras Chaim School.

The suspects arrived in two vehicles, according to the affidavit, and fired shots at 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg near North Stuart Street and West Conejos Street. Silverberg ran toward the back of the school as the suspects drove their vehicles into the parking lot, essentially chasing him, the affidavit says.

The suspects shot at Silverberg as they were chasing him, the affidavit says. Eventually, the suspects got out and began physically assaulting the victim in the vestibule of the school.

When someone else approached the vestibule, one of the suspects pointed a gun at that person, the affidavit says. The suspects then shot Silverberg numerous times and fled in the same two vehicles they arrived in, the affidavit says.

Aug. 18: Burglary and auto theft in Lakewood

Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, a burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard in Lakewood. A Toyota Rav 4 was taken during the burglary, the affidavit says.

Security video indicated the suspects were associated with a dark colored sedan which was reported stolen from Aurora.

Englewood carjacking

While no date was listed in the affidavit, Englewood police are also investigating a carjacking in their jurisdiction that they believe is connected to these same suspects.

The suspects were in court Thursday morning for an advisement hearing and due in court again in October.

