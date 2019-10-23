DENVER — No criminal charges will be filed against a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JSCO) investigator who fatally shot a man and injured a woman while attempting to serve a warrant earlier this year, according to a decision letter by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The Feb. 1 shooting in Denver’s Valverde neighborhood killed Robert Martinez, 46, and injured Sandra Pacheco, 35.

Just after 3 p.m. on that day, U.S. Marshals — with the help of a federal task force — were trying to get in touch with Martinez, who was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, in the 200 block of South Canosa Court. That's near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.

After agents witnessed Martinez get in a vehicle driven by Pacheco, they attempted to stop the vehicle and make contact with Martinez. Unbeknownst to the officers at the time, two young children -- a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old -- were inside, in the backseat, of the vehicle, the report says.

Despite demands to stop, Pacheco continued driving, according to the letter, and eventually collided with several unmarked police cars. At some point, the report says Pacheco's vehicle started traveling in the direction of a JCSO investigator, prompting him to fire two shots, striking her in each arm.

Martinez then started reaching around inside the vehicle while refusing to follow orders to surrender to officers, the letter says. At one point, he told officers "that they would not take him alive." The same JCSO investigator again fired his weapon and struck Martinez.

Both Martinez and Pacheco were taken to the hospital, and Martinez later died from his injuries.

District Attorney Beth McCann concluded that the shooting was legally justified, stating that the officer was defending himself from the “use or imminent use of deadly physical force.”

“Ms. Macheco was attempting to flee, perhaps in the pursuant to Mr. Martinez’s direction, and was dangerously and repeatedly moving her vehicle back and fort in an attempt to escape,” the report reads.

The report also noted that there were no body-worn cameras or any other video that captured the events leading up to or during the shootings. Martinez did not have a firearm in his possession, but did have a knife clipped to his sweatpants, according to the letter.

> Click/tap here to read the full decision letter.

