Denver DA rules New Year's Day officer-involved shooting justified

The shooting happened in the 900 block of South Irving Street.

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann concluded an officer-involved shooting that took place on January 1, 2020 was legally justified.

In a decision letter released Monday, McCann stated that no criminal charges are warranted against either of the officers involved in the shooting.

“Earlier that night, Mr. [Gerardo Antonio] Conchas-Bustos physically assaulted his housemate who called 911 Dispatch for help,” said DA McCann. “The responding officers were in the process of conducting a safety check of the house when Mr. Conchas-Bustos quickly charged at Officer Gamboa with a knife in his hand. Mr. Conchas-Bustos got within about three feet of Officer Gamboa before being shot and killed. These officers acted in self-defense and in defense of others.”

> Video above: Man dies after confrontation with officers at Denver home

Officers from Denver Police Department (DPD) initially responded to the 900 block of South Irving Street about 12:50 a.m. on New Year's Day on a report of a disturbance at a home.

Officers entered the home with the assistance of the victim and identified themselves as police, DPD Lt. Matt Clark told 9NEWS on the night of the shooting.

"A male subject, suddenly without any prior warning emerges and begins to lunge directly toward the officers," Clark said. "We believe he was at or near the top of the stairs [leading to the basement] coming through the threshold."

The officers said Conchas-Bustos was holding a large knife with the blade up. One officer discharged his weapon while moving to avoid being stabbed, Clark said.