29-year-old man shot, killed in Denver

Daniel Epperson was shot late Thursday night. He died later at Denver Health.

DENVER — Police are looking for who shot and killed a 29-year-old man July 1.

Denver Police were called to the shooting just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened near East 29th Avenue and North Downing Street. That's near the Curtis Park and Whittier neighborhoods.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to Denver Health with serious injuries.

The man later died at the hospital.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as Daniel Epperson.

Police said in a tweet they're still trying to determine the circumstances about the shooting.