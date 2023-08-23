Man assaulted early Monday in Denver has died

The victim was assaulted early Monday and died as a result of his injuries Tuesday evening, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A man who witnesses reported was physically assaulted early Monday morning died from his injuries, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said on Wednesday.

Denver Police Department (DPD) officers responded to the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Monday for a reported assault. By the time they arrived, the assailants had left the area. Officers spoke with witnesses who reported that someone had taken the victim to the hospital.

The victim died Tuesday evening, according to DPD. He has not yet been identified.

Denver Police investigators are working to identify a suspect or suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

