Police trying to identify suspect in Denver shooting that left man dead

Tevon Horton-King died after the June 11 shooting in the 2300 block of Curtis Street, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting in June.

Police said officers responded just after 1 a.m. on June 11 to a shooting in the 2300 block of Curtis Street in front of the St. Francis Center.

Officers discovered the victim, identified as 29-year-old Tevon Horton-King, who was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect pictured below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

