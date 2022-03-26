Denver police investigating deadly shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Larimer Street on Saturday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person who shot a man to death on Larimer Street Saturday morning.

DPD tweeted about the shooting at 3:09 a.m. on Saturday. Police said they found an man who had just been shot in the 2000 block of Larimer Street.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to gather suspect information. As of 7:42 a.m. on Saturday, no suspect information had been released.

The circumstance and motive behind the shooting remain unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

