Woman dead after shooting in Denver

Police said the woman was found shot in the 2500-2600 block of Welton Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting on Welton Street that left a woman dead on Monday morning.

DPD tweeted about the incident at 2:12 a.m. on Monday. Police said they found a woman shot in the 2500-2600 block of Welton Street.

According to DPD, the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Police later said the woman was pronounced dead.

DPD has not said what led up to the deadly shooting or if anyone was arrested in connection to the investigation.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. 9NEWS has reached out to DPD for more information.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 2500-2600 BLK Welton St investigating a shooting. 1 adult female victim located . She has been transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time . Updates will be posted as information comes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 7, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

