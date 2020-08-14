Denver Police investigating man's death as homicide

Police said a man discovered on the 2400 block of Niagara Street appeared to have been stabbed.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the death of a man early Friday morning as a homicide.

DPD tweeted at 2:58 a.m. that officers were investigating a death on the 2400 block of Niagara Street, in the area of the the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officers discovered a man who appeared to have been stabbed, according to DPD.

The investigation is active, and no arrests have been made, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

