DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy was charged with several felonies after he was accused of forging military orders in an effort to secure paid time off, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney's office.

Matthew Jeremiah Pemberton, 25, submitted military orders claiming he was attending U.S. Army trainings and needed time off with pay, the release said. An investigation found that no such orders were ever issued.

He's accused of forging the military orders between December 2017 and December 2018. He said he needed military leave in lieu of reporting for his shift with the Denver Sheriff Department, the release said.

By fraudulently taking “military leave,” Pemberton cost the City and County of Denver about $20,365 in his pay and overtime pay for other deputies, the District Attorney's Office said.

Irregularities with his “military orders” such as some language being typed in the wingdings font caught the attention of watchful staff member, prosecutors said.

A personnel complaint triggered an internal investigation that resulting in the filing of charges.

Pemberton is charged with the following crimes:

theft (F5)

computer crime (F6)

cybercrime (F6)

forgery of government documents (F5)

criminal impersonation to gain benefit (F6)

attempting to influence a public servant (F4)

Pemberton was arrested Tuesday and released on a personal recognizance bond. He's on investigative leave from the Denver Sheriff Department.

