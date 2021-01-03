Former Denver deputy sentenced for driving jail van more than 40 mph over speed limit

James Grimes was sentenced for reckless driving and official misconduct. He agreed to give up his career in law enforcement.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Denver deputy was sentenced Monday to 18 months of supervised probation for driving a Denver Sheriff Department van more than 40 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 25, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

James Grimes pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving and official misconduct. Five other charges were dismissed, according to court records. In addition to probation, Grimes was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $400 fine, the DA's Office said.

He also agreed to surrender his career in law enforcement, said the 4th District Attorney's Office, which the judge appointed as special prosecutor in the case.

On Jan. 16, 2020, Grimes was pulled over by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) after speeding through the I-25 Gap construction zone, according to CSP.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said at the time that there had been a possible road rage incident. The jail van, which was carrying three inmates, and a pickup truck were weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of more than 90 mph, CSP said.

The man driving the pickup, identified as Daniel Franklin, 27, was pulled over near Castle Rock, CSP said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 40 mph or more over the posted limit in a construction zone, reckless driving, and failure to present proof of insurance. Franklin was also charged with driving under restraint for a previous alcohol offense.

Grimes was pulled over farther north along I-25, CSP said.

Franklin pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving under restraint, according to court records. He was sentenced to jail time, probation, community service and fines, court records show.