Denver DA launching Conviction Review Unit

It will look at cases of defendants who claim their sentence was incompatible with fairness standards or who assert they were wrongly convicted.

DENVER — A unit is launching within the Denver District Attorney's Office that aims to insure that justice is delivered in a fair way.

Denver DA Beth McCann and others are set to make an official announcement about the new Conviction Review Unit (CRU) at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ahead of that announcement, the DA's Office said in a news release that the unit is "an essential part of an effective and modern prosecutorial office."

Many offices across the country already have such units.

The CRU consists of a director/deputy district attorney, an investigator and interns who work in collaboration with the applicant’s defense counsel to investigate the applicant’s claims and, where appropriate, to support the applicant’s request for relief.

The CRU accepts submissions to review cases of defendants who deem their sentencing is not compatible with current standards of fairness and also reviews cases of defendants who assert that they were innocent or wrongfully convicted.

Those requests can include:

post-conviction petitions

clemency petitions

parole petitions

community corrections transition requests

The DA's Office said they have a responsibility to seek justice in the outcome of a case at any point in the criminal justice system process.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.