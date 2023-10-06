Cardiologist accused in series of sexual assaults enters plea

Stephen Matthews is accused of drugging 13 women and sexually assaulting some of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A cardiologist accused of drugging more than a dozen women and sexually assaulting some of them pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Denver District Court.

Stephen Matthews is accused of drugging 13 women and raping some of them. He faces more than 40 charges in the case.

>The video above is from Aug. 18, 2023, after the first day of testimony in Stephen Matthews' preliminary hearing.

During his arraignment hearing Friday morning, Matthews did not speak. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.

Matthews remains in jail under a $5 million bail until his trial, which is now scheduled for March.

Prosecutors began building a case against Matthews this year after some of his alleged victims came forward saying he had drugged them either at restaurants or at his home, and then sexually assaulted them. He met his victims through dating websites, prosecutors allege.

During a two-day preliminary hearing this summer, Denver Police detectives who worked the case shared victims' testimony in which some claimed they remember playing Jenga with Matthews and taking shots of tequila at his home, and then suddenly losing their memory. Victims told police that some of the Jenga blocks had "dares" written on them, according to an arrest affidavit.