Dog dragged to death; police looking for pick-up truck driver

People were able to get the Chevy to pull over near South Platte River Driver and West Mississippi Avenue, but it was too late.

DENVER — Police are asking for peoples' help in finding a man suspected of dragging a dog to its death Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told Denver Police (DPD) they were driving south on South Platte River Drive at around 3 p.m. when they saw a dog attached to a leash being dragged by the pick-up. The witnesses were able to get the driver of the truck to pull over near West Mississippi Avenue, DPD said.

Witnesses told police the pick-up's driver and a passenger saw people taking pictures of the dog and the truck, and they sped off leaving the dog behind. People who had stopped to help the dog took it to a nearby animal hospital, but it was already dead.

Descriptions of the driver and passenger provided by DPD are vague.

A witness emailed 9NEWS and said the truck is a gray Chevy S-10 with a red tailgate. Police attached a picture of the truck's temporary tag in a Crime Stoppers bulletin Thursday afternoon. The tag number is 8006610.

The investigation was originally being handled by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) since they oversee Denver Animal Protection. DDPHE said they could not track the truck down because the truck's temporary tag was expired. DPD said there's no record of the temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

