Charges filed against 2 suspects in Denver double homicide

The suspects were charged with first-degree murder in the shootings this month of DeAngelo Tafoya and David Lara.

DENVER — The District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday that it has filed charges of first-degree murder against two suspects in a double homicide on April 1 in West Denver.

Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 22 years old, were charged on Thursday in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59, the DA's Office said. The suspects are each charged with:

4 counts of first-degree murder

2 counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

Sentence enhancer for crime of violence

The suspects were next due in Denver District Court on April 15.

Police responded to the shooting at 4:06 p.m. April 1 in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and said that the gunfire came from a gold SUV, according to the Denver Police Department's probable cause (PC) statement in the case.

About six minutes after the shooting, DPD officers stopped a gold Honda CRV in the area of West 7th Avenue and North Alcott Street, the PC statement says. Elias Chavez was driving the vehicle, and Tlaloc Chavez was in the back seat, along with a baby in a car seat. There was also a front-seat passenger who was not identified in the PC statement.

A witness who was at the bus stop identified the two suspects as the men who shot the victims, according to the PC statement.

Also, surveillance video from an RTD bus that was at a bus stop in the 300 block of Federal Blvd. showed two men in a gold Honda CRV shooting at the two victims, who were walking toward the vehicle, according to the PC statement.