2 injured in double shooting in Denver

Police said the shooting happened at a business in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person who shot two people in front of a business on West Evans Avenue Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with DPD told 9NEWS that two people were shot in their car in front of a business in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.

DPD said the two people that were shot were taken to the hospital for their injuries in a private vehicle. Police said the victims have serious injuries.

Police have not released additional information surrounding the shooting. It is unclear if the victims and suspect knew each other or if this was random.

DPD they are investigating the incident and working to learn more about the suspect. As of 9:48 a.m. there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.