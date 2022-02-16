Denver man facing dozens of drug-related charges

Jose Hernandez had multiple guns and gun parts, and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills at his home, prosecutors said.

DENVER — A Denver man is facing more than two dozen charges for allegedly running a large-scale drug operation.

According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, Denver Police had received two anonymous tips in January of suspected drug dealing at a home in the 3600 block of North Osage Street, which is located in the Highlands neighborhood.

Officers got a search warrant and began surveillance of the home, according to the DA's release. Jose Hernandez, 42, was arrested on Jan. 20 as he left his house, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.

According to the PC statement, officers served the search warrant at Hernandez's home and found:

thousands of suspected fentanyl pills

multiple pounds of suspected meth

a large quantity of suspected black tar heroin

six firearms - two of which had been reported stolen in Lakewood and Colorado Springs

thousands of rounds of different caliber ammunition

gun parts including several "ghost" lower receivers to rifles

ledgers listing amounts owed and paid for illicit drugs

more than $7,700

Hernandez now faces 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a previous offender, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (DF3), one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (DF2), and with two counts of possession with intent to distribute (DF1), according to the DA's office.

Court records indicate Hernandez bonded out of jail on Feb. 9. He's next scheduled for arraignment on March 10, the DA's office said.