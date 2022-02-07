Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run in Denver

An SUV was seen leaving the area after the man was hit.

DENVER — The driver of an SUV is sought after police say the vehicle was seen leaving the area after a hit-and-run that killed a man early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, DPD said a driver in an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 600 block of south Eliot Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released a photo of an SUV seen leaving the area after the incident. There's a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

