Arrest made in Denver fire that killed family of 5

The Aug. 5 fire in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood killed 5 members of a beloved family in the city's Senegalese community.

DENVER — At least one arrest has been made in the intentionally set fire that killed a family of five, according to a release sent from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Hancock and the Denver Police Department (DPD) said they "will announce an update in the Truckee Street house fire that killed five people" at a 3 p.m. news conference.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The Aug. 5, 2020 fire killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives in the blaze, which was set in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch at around 2:30 a.m.

A Gofundme page for the family described Djibril, an immigrant from Senegal, as a "young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering."

> The video above is from a previous 9NEWS story remembering the victims of the Denver fire.

Officials offered a $40,000 reward for information about the blaze. People in multiple states offered to donate to the reward fund, which became one of the largest ever offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Earlier, DPD released photos of three suspects who were seen in a photo wearing hoodies and full-face masks. Police said they fled the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan. No motive has been released for the crime.

During a news conference announcing the increased reward, DPD said it recognized concerns and fears among community members that the family could have been targeted due to their race or religion.

At the time, DPD said they couldn't rule that out, but also don't have any evidence currently to support that theory.