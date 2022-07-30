1 dead, others injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard on Saturday morning.

DENVER — One person is dead and others are in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said they were called to the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard around 12:27 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. When police arrived they located one vehicle with multiple victims inside, a spokesperson with the police department said.

Police said one of the passengers inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the others inside were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPD did not say how many people were inside the vehicle or taken to the hospital.

Through an investigation, police learned that the incident was a hit-and-run crash.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene of the crash. DPD has not announced any arrests or released any suspect information pertaining to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

