21-year-old driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a man, police say

Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

DENVER — A man was hit and killed by a driver early Monday in west Denver, and police said they believe the 21-year-old suspect intentionally hit the victim.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.

Denver Police first tweeted about the crash about 2 a.m., saying the victim had suffered serious injuries. On Monday afternoon, police tweeted an update that the man hit had died and that Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arrested in the incident.

Police said Gonzalez-Rodriguez was being held in the Denver jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He has not been granted bail, according to jail records.

Police did not provide further information on the circumstances or why they think the incident was intentional.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on possible charges Gonzalez-Rodriguez might face.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.

