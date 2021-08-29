1 killed, 1 injured in crash of motorcycle with hit-and-run driver

The driver of the vehicle took off after the crash late Saturday at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, police said.

DENVER — Police were looking for a hit-and-run driver in a crash that killed a female motorcycle passenger late Saturday.

The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash at 11:55 p.m. at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's about two blocks west of the University of Denver campus.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle, which a DPD spokesman said could also be described as a scooter, left the scene. The spokesman didn't have a description of that vehicle.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the female passenger after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

