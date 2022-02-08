Denver Police looking for 4 drivers who hit pedestrian, left the scene

Juana Murillo-Gutierrez, 53, was hit on northbound Sheridan, thrown into the southbound lanes and was struck three more times, police said.

DENVER — Four vehicles struck a pedestrian and left the scene last month on North Sheridan Boulevard, and the Denver Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public's help in identifying the drivers.

Juana Murillo-Gutierrez, 53, died in the hit-and-runs that happened just before 11 p.m. July 23 on Sheridan between West Ellsworth and West 1st avenues, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

A Ford single-cab pickup truck with a long bed hit Murillo-Gutierrez, who was in the northbound lanes of Sheridan, police said.

She was thrown into the southbound lanes and was struck by a white SUV with aftermarket wheels – white-trimmed wheels with black center spokes.

While she lay in the roadway, two more vehicles ran over her – a light-colored Chevy or GMC pickup with a ladder rack, and a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

All the vehicles left the scene without stopping, DPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

> The video below released by police shows the fatal hit-and-run crash on July 23:

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

