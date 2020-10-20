WATCH LIVE: Victim's family to give update on fatal scooter crash

The victim's family will hold a press conference on the Sept. 7 hit-and-run crash at 14th and Arapahoe streets that killed Christopher Patton, 26.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on a hit-and-run crash Sept. 7 that killed a scooter rider at 14th and Arapahoe streets.

The family of the victim, Christopher Patton, 26, is holding a separate press conference around noon.

Surveillance footage from about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7 captured a silver, two-door, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt before the collision, according to DPD. The car approached a group of five men riding electric, stand-up scooters, hit two of the riders from behind and fled, DPD said.

One of the riders, Patton, 26, was thrown to the sidewalk and died. The second man was taken to the hospital but released later that morning, according to DPD.

DPD, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and members of Patton's family will be at the press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Denver Police Administration Building.

Police have implored the driver of the Cobalt to come forward on their own. They were asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle and offering up to a $2,000 reward for tips that lead them to the car.

Crime Stoppers intends to announce an increase Tuesday in the reward for information leading to an arrest.

The day after the incident, DPD said they didn't know whether the crash was intentional.

"We cannot say for certain, at this point, whether it was a bias-motivated crime or not until we get further in the investigation," Robert Rock, a lieutenant in DPD's Traffic Investigations Unit, said to 9NEWS at that time.

PLZ RT: DPD continues to investigate the fatal crash from the 1400 Block of Arapahoe Street that occurred early Monday morning. Based on initial evidence, it is unknown, at this time, if the crash was intentional. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ln9KqwTtuP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2020

The suspect vehicle was expected to have damage to the front grill, hood, windshield and was missing the exterior mirror from the passenger side, DPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.