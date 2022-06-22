Victim dies in west Denver shooting

One person was shot Tuesday evening in the area of West 13th Avenue and Xavier Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — One person died after they were shot Tuesday evening in a west Denver neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the shooting about 6 p.m. in the area of West 13th Avenue and Xavier Street, which is a few blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard.

One victim was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

There were no arrests, and no information on a suspect was released.

A DPD spokesperson did not release information on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity after notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com or 720-913-7867.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.