1 killed in Denver shooting, no suspects in custody

The shooting happened Friday night in the area of East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road.

DENVER — One person died in a shooting late Friday in the area of East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the call of the shooting at 9:27 p.m. Friday. The victim, who was an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a DPD spokesperson.

No suspects were in custody, and no information was available on the circumstances of the shooting, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

