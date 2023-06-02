Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

DENVER — Denver Police said on Friday they arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a young man last month.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of West 14th Avenue and Meade Street, in the Villa Park neighborhood, on the night of April 27.
They found the victim,18-year-old Richard "Richie" Lovato, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
DPD said their investigation led them to 18-year-old Alonzo Chavez, who was arrested on Thursday with help from the Glendale Police Department.
Chavez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Charges will ultimately be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Further details have not been released. DPD said the arrest affidavit is sealed.
> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.