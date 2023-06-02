Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Alonzo Chavez, 18, is accused of killing Richard "Richie" Lovato in April.

DENVER — Denver Police said on Friday they arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a young man last month.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of West 14th Avenue and Meade Street, in the Villa Park neighborhood, on the night of April 27.

They found the victim,18-year-old Richard "Richie" Lovato, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

DPD said their investigation led them to 18-year-old Alonzo Chavez, who was arrested on Thursday with help from the Glendale Police Department.

Chavez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Charges will ultimately be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Further details have not been released. DPD said the arrest affidavit is sealed.

