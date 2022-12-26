1 person fatally shot in Denver neighborhood

The shooting happened Sunday in the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard, according to police.

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting on Christmas Day in Denver's Montbello neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard, near Montbello Central Park, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

No suspect was in custody, and Denver Police haven't provided any information on the circumstances of the shooting.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the the identity of the victim after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

