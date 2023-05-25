Suspect in deadly Green Valley Ranch shooting arrested in Dallas

Terrel Morris was taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting of Bryan Alvarez Arroyo in the 4900 block of Fundy Street, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) said the suspect in the deadly shooting of a man this month was arrested Thursday in Texas.

Terrel Morris, 31, was taken into custody in Dallas in connection to the death of 22-year-old Bryan Alvarez Arroyo.

DPD said officers responded to a shooting May 7 in the 4900 block of Fundy Street in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and found Alvarez Arroyo dead at the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Morris as a suspect, and Dallas Police officers arrested him on Thursday, according to DPD.

Police did not release any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on the possible filing of any charges.

