Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Denver hotel room

Jessie James McGhee was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan in May 2021.

DENVER — A Denver judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood in May 2021, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Jessie James McGhee, 55, was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan, 34. On Friday, Judge Jennifer B. Torrington sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On May 3, 2021, Denver Police responded to a 911 call from the Residence Inn, in the 2700 block of Zuni Street. That's near Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25. Officers found Stefan with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He and Stefan were together in a hotel room and got into a physical fight that escalated into the shooting, the Denver DA's Office said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stefan was temporarily living in the hotel room with another person, and they invited McGhee, who was a drug dealer, back to the room to smoke meth. At some point, McGhee got into an argument with Stefan, shot him and ran from the scene.

McGhee was arrested about a month later.

