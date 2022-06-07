Arrest made in fatal shooting in west Denver

The suspect was being held on suspicion of murder in the May 19 death of Christian "St. Louis" Gardner, police said.

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a man last month near West 14th Avenue and Yates Street, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Joseph Lucero, 45, was being held in the Denver jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Christian "St. Louis" Gardner. The arrest was made with assistance from the Lakewood Police Department, DPD said.

Gardner was shot about 10:40 p.m. May 19 in the 1400 block of Yates Street. He was rushed to a hospital but died due to his injuries.

His death was the 39th homicide in Denver in 2022.

No information has been released on the circumstances of the shooting, and the probable cause statement in the case was sealed, according to DPD.

