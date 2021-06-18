Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Colorado Boulevard

Tammsha Rice-Williams, 34, is being held for investigation of second degree murder, according to police.

DENVER — Denver police have made an arrest in a shooting on May 20 that left a man dead.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a location on Colorado Boulevard near East Colfax Avenue early that day on a report of a shooting.

DPD said officers found 52-year-old Raul Rosas Zarsosa suffering from gunshot wounds in a car. He later died at a hospital. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

After the shooting, police released photos of two cars thought to be connected to it, including the one where Zarsosa was found after he was shot.

On Thursday night, police arrested 34-year-old Tammsha Rice-Williams, DPD said. She was being held for investigation of second degree murder. Police said Rice-Williams and Zarsosa knew each other.

DPD said documents related to Rice-Williams' arrest are sealed.

