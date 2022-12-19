Man found guilty in fatal shooting in Denver

Arturo Villalobos, 41, was convicted last week of second-degree murder in the April 14 death of James Nixon.

DENVER — A jury has found Arturo Villalobos, 41, guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in April, the Denver District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

After about four hours of deliberation, the jury found Villalobos guilty in the death of James Nixon, 41. Villalobos will be sentenced on Feb. 16 in Denver District Court.

The shooting happened April 14 in the 300 block of South Eliot Street in the Athmar Park neighborhood. Police said that Villalobos and Nixon knew each other and had gotten into an argument.

Nixon walked into an urgent care center about 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his stomach and was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Days after the shooting, Denver Police arrested Villalbos with help from the Commerce City Police Department. He was originally held on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

