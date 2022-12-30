Shooting in west Denver leaves 15-year-old dead

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation.

Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

The victim, identified as Marques Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and the shooting is under investigation, Denver Police said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Related Articles Shooting in Denver leaves one dead

Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you. Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE 9NEWSLETTER