2 killed in shooting in southeast Denver

A man and a woman were killed early Saturday in the 5000 block of East Warren Avenue, according to police.

DENVER — A man and a woman died in a shooting early Saturday in the Goldsmith neighborhood in southeast Denver, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Denver Police officers responded to the shooting at 2:27 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Warren Avenue. That's just east of Interstate 25 and south of Evans Avenue.

The two victims were taken to hospitals, where they were both declared deceased. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release their identities after next of kin are notified.

The crime scene was being processed for evidence, according to DPD. The circumstances of the shooting weren't known.

No suspects were in custody, and DPD didn't release any suspect description.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

