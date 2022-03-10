Man killed in shooting in east Denver

Police said they are investigating a homicide late Wednesday in the Gateway neighborhood.

DENVER — A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in the Gateway neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of North Yampa Street, which is west of Tower Road and north of East 51st Avenue, according to DPD.

They found one victim, a man, who was declared dead on the scene, police said.

DPD did not release any additional information.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS